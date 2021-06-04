Doty Nasche

Advertisement

Dora “Doty” Angela Nasche, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Nasche was born July 11, 1958, in Bogota, Colombia. She was a teacher for over thirty years, teaching Spanish in several local schools including Liberty-Eylau ISD, Texarkana ISD and Simms ISD. Doty enjoyed bird watching, planting flowers and she was always doing different varieties of needlework including quilting. She was also an avid seamstress. Doty was quite the social bee and was loved by everyone she came in contact with. She was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

Doty was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Antonio Berjan Rojas and Sara Cortavarria Berjan.

Survivors include her husband of forty years, Michael Nasche of Texarkana and one son, Joshua Nasche of Texarkana; one sister, Sara Isabel Berjan Cortavarria; and a huge, loving family in both Colombia and America, too many to list.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Trinity Presbyterian Church led by Doty’s family, friends and coworkers.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.