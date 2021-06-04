Advertisement

Troy Lee Parrott, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Parrott was born on June 2, 1939, in Longview, Texas to his parents Floyd and Kathryn Parrott. He faithfully served our nation in the United States Army, where he served for 20 years. He also retired from Red River Army Depot. He loved shooting out at the range, reading, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Joyce Parrott; sister, Kathy Matte; two sons, Rick Parrott and Scott Parrott; grandchildren, Jennifer Hanes, Melissa Tullos, Jason Parrott, Kristen Scudder, Jesse Parrott, and Sarah Parrott; along with eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wallace Edgar under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.