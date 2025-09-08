Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Rev. Horace Ray Nicholas, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at his residence.

Ray was born on June 20, 1930, to his parents, John and Maggie Nicholas in Rondo, AR.

Before answering his call to the ministry, Ray worked at Greer Auto Supply, where he was known for his strong work ethic and friendly spirit. His life took a profound turn when he dedicated himself to serving others through faith, becoming a trusted and compassionate minister to many. He answered the call to minister to others on July 9, 1972.

He delivered his first sermon just a week later at Trinity Baptist Church on July 16, 1972. Shortly after, on July 19, 1972, he began his ministry at Genoa First Baptist Church, where only four people attended the first service. God’s hand was evident, and by the following Sunday, thirteen were present. Over the next three years, the congregation grew to more than two hundred by 1975. In September of 1975, he was called to serve at South Texarkana Baptist Church. At that time, 19 people were in attendance. Through his faithful ministry, the church flourished and grew to more than 250 by 1978. That same year, he accepted the call to Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia, Arkansas. While continuing his studies at Boyce Bible College, he faithfully shepherded the church, and once again, God blessed his ministry. In January of 1980, he was called to Mandeville Baptist Church, where God continued to work through him in mighty ways. His journey of service then led him to Wilton First Baptist Church in April of 1983, where he continued his lifelong dedication to preaching the Gospel and ministering to God’s people. His life was a testimony of faith, perseverance, and the miraculous work of God through a willing servant.

Outside of his ministry, Ray found joy in life’s simpler pleasures. He loved spending time in his garden, tending to the plants with the same care and patience he gave to people. A talented woodworker, he could often be found in his workshop. He also cherished his time trot lining at First Old River — a pastime that brought him peace, reflection, and memories with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Nicholas.

He is survived by his loving wife of seventy five years, Virginia Spence Nicholas of Texarkana, AR; two sons, Jimmy Nicholas of Texarkana, AR, Steve Nicholas, and wife, Lois, of Fouke, AR; four grandchildren, Melissa Vincent, Tosha Heald, Nicole Nicholas, and Bailey Nicholas; four great grandchildren, Holden Baker, Johnny Vincent, Tristan Heald, and Mariah Heald; two special nephews, James Moody and Tommy Moody; along with a number of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 8, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Bro. Todd Reed and Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens

Visitation will be held the evening prior, Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Southern Baptist Convention at Attn: Finance Office, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203 or to Dierkson Hospice at 4613 Parkway Dr, Texarkana, AR 71854.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com