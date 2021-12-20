Douglas Myrle Crawford

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Douglas Crawford, age 91 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Crawford was born October 9, 1930 in Richland Spring, Texas to Leonard and Ollie O’Neil Crawford. He traveled across, Texas as a journeyman lineman until going to work at Red River Army Depot until his retirement. He loved coaching children, cooking fish, helping others and loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Tapp Memorial United Methodist Church of New Boston, Texas, the American Legion, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 301 and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jean Crawford, and two sisters, Armeda Coleman and Lavern Livingston.

Survivors include his daughter Nancy Jones and husband Larry of Leesburg, Texas, three grandsons and two grand daughters in law, Chris and Randi Jones of Ponder, Texas, Kyle Jones of The Woodlands, Texas, Chad and Falon Jones of Dallas, Texas, three great grandsons, Mason, Landon, Alex Jones, two great grand daughters, Olivia and Maude Jones, one nephew Bryan Coleman of Houston, Texas and numerous friends.

Services will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M prior to the Service.

