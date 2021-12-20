David Lincoln Sisk

Advertisement

David Lincoln “Bud” Sisk, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, December 17, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Sisk was born February 15, 1943 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Bowie County and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp

He is survived by his wife Betty Sullivan Sisk of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Alma Jo Kinsey of Lewisville, Texas; two brothers, Glen Sisk of Red Lick, Texas, Jim Sisk and wife Barbara of Texarkana, Texas; one nephew, David Sullivan and wife Christiana; one great niece, Katie Sullivan; one great nephew Colt Lamon and a number of other relatives.

Services 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation from 1-2 prior to services.

