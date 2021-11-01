Doyle Chisum

Doyle Wayne Chisum, age 81, of Maud, Texas, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Chisum was born January 6, 1940, in Bowie County, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a country singer for over thirty years. “Chiz” as his friends called him, enjoyed having company and seeing everyone. He loved his family greatly.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Sue Chisum.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Chisum of Maud; his children, Cash (Paula) Chisum of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Teresa (William) Merriman of New Boston, Dina (Randy) Butler of New Boston, Lisa Chisum of New Boston, Brett (Kathy) Chisum of Van Buren, Arkansas, Patti (Danny Autrey) Chisum of Maud, Texas, Glyn (Tiffany) Pippen of Maud, and Karen (David) Gipson of Maud; one brother, Larry (Holly) Chisum of New Boston; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 1, 2021, at Sand Hill Cemetery with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating.

Mr. Chisum will lie in state from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday and 8:00 AM-12:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

