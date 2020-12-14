Dr. Frank Worley

Advertisement

Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6

Dr. Frank Asbury Worley, age 80, of Redwater, Texas, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in a local hospital.

Dr. Worley was born October 3, 1940, in Greenville, Mississippi to Ben Worley and Ruby Harrison Worley. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Ouachita Baptist University, Dr. Worley attended Horology school in Paris, Texas, where he learned to repair watches. This became a side job and hobby that he continued his entire life. After horology school, Dr. Worley attended and graduated with a Doctorate in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Worley had a long legacy of ministry for over fifty-seven years of pastoral care. His first pastorate was in Bloomburg, Texas at Macedonia Baptist Church. From there, he went to Spring Hill Baptist Church in Dekalb, Texas before being called to First Baptist Church Foreman, Arkansas, First Baptist Church Forsyth, Missouri, and First Baptist Church Willow Springs, Missouri. His ministry continued into Arkansas, where he was called to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Warren, Arkansas before being an interim pastor at Indian Springs Baptist Church and South Highland Baptist Church both in Little Rock. His time as interim at West Rock Baptist Church in Little Rock, led to a permanent position there before moving back to Texas and pastoring at Plantation Baptist Church, Dekalb, where he was still active. Dr. Worley loved cars, particularly Nissans and was an avid Ham and CB radio enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea Worley of Redwater, two sons, Stephen Worley and wife, Robin of Benton, Arkansas, Mike Worley and wife, Cathy of Camden, Arkansas, two stepsons Sean Barkman of Queen City, Texas and Blaine Halliburton and wife, Teri of Benton, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Ben Worley, Thomas Worley, Noah Worley, Jonah Worley and Tori Halliburton; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Cindy Worley of Marietta, Georgia.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. David Blase officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.