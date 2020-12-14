Advertisement

Nick Shane Crabtree, age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

He was born September 18, 1959 in Muncie, Indiana. He was a construction contractor, attended the Church Under the Bridge and was a 1959 graduate of the Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by one son, Philip Shane Crabtree.

He is survived by his parents, Earnest and Dottie Huckelby Crabtree of Helenwood, Tennessee; one sister, Valorie Lam of Muncie, Indiana; two nieces, Cassidy Lam and Brittany Adkins; two special cousins, Esther Abbott and Priscilla Porter; biological father, Thomas Strunk of Winnfield, Tennessee; lifetime friend, Jeff Easterling; special friend, Carol Hunnycut and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Pastor Cody Howard officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

