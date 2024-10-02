Sponsor

Treabie Birdwell was born on January 28, 1940, to Ebb and Pauline Daniel in the close-knit community of Huffines, Cass County, Texas. She was the second of five children and was preceded in death by her older sister, Katherine, and her younger brothers, Jerry and Charles. She is survived by her youngest sister, Faye.

Treabie attended school in McLeod, Texas, and proudly graduated with the Class of 1958. After graduation, she moved to Odessa, Texas, to be near her sister Katherine and extended family, including several aunts and uncles from the Daniel family. While in Odessa, she began her professional career at the State Bank.

In Odessa, Treabie met the love of her life, T.G. Birdwell, and they were married on April 16, 1963. Together, they built a life rich with love, family, and adventure. Their journey took them to various towns multiple times, including New Boston and Odessa in Texas, Bartlesville in Oklahoma, and Sandnes in Norway. Each relocation contributed to a lifetime of cherished memories in the homes they created together.

In 1993, Treabie and her family settled in Red Lick, Texas, where they spent many cherished years. During their time there, Treabie became an active member of Heritage Church, where she formed deep and meaningful friendships. Known for her kindness and generous heart, she touched everyone she encountered, from her church family to those she met during her travels around the world.

In October 2023, Treabie and T.G. moved to Alvarado, Texas, to be closer to their son Blake and his family. As her health declined in 2024, she was hospitalized at Texas Health Methodist Hospital in Cleburne. Honoring her final wish, Treabie returned home, where she passed away peacefully on September 25, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Treabie will be remembered for her unwavering faith, the deep love she had for her family and friends, and her remarkable resilience throughout life. She was a source of warmth, grace, and kindness, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, T.G. Birdwell; her son Blake and his wife Patricia; her cherished granddaughter Alyssa Nicole and her boyfriend Justin; along with her dear sister Faye.

Please join us in wearing burgundy, bright pinks, mint green, or sage green—some of Treabie’s favorite colors. Additionally, she had a fondness for white pants, so if you feel inspired to wear them in her honor, we encourage you to do so!

In lieu of flowers, please make a love offering to Heritage Church, 5801 N Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75503.