Dr. Jauquita Ann Hargus, died Monday, July 5, 2021, in a local hospital.

Jauquita was born in Paducah, Texas to Robert and Jeanice Hood. Spending most of her life in Bowie County, her family moved to East Hooks as she entered the third grade. She graduated from Hooks High School, class of 1953. She received her B.S. from East Texas State University, and an M.S. from Southern Illinois University. Her doctorate was completed in supervision and curriculum with an emphasis in educational technology and art in 1978. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Leadership Texas, member of the Texarkana Tribute to Women group of 2012 and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Dr. Hargus began her teaching career as an elementary and secondary teacher. Receiving her doctorate allowed her to continue teaching in higher education for a career that spanned over 50 years. Her hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed. As a college professor, she was fortunate to have had submitted works accepted via peer review. In 2006, Mayor Bramlett made the proclamation that May 8, 2006, be declared “Dr. Jauquita Hargus Day”, in Texarkana, Texas for her dedication and service to the Teacher Development Program. She was honored by Texas A & M University, Texarkana as Distinguished Faculty Member in 2010, and in 2011, awarded the Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Education by the Texas A&M University System.

Upon her retirement in 2019, she was awarded the title Professor Emeritus. She loved spending time with her family and bragging on their achievements. Our entire family always reminded her that the “smarts” her grandchildren had, came from their grandmother rather than their parents. Jauquita was an artist, having done all of the illustrations for the YWCA cookbook, and a talented musician. She enjoyed time in her backyard by her Koi pond and later, she spent most days watching the birds at her feeders and fountain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jeanice Hood.

Survivors include one sister, Bobbie Nell Atkinson of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters, Karen Cronin(Michael) of The Villages, Florida and Kathy Powers (Donnie) of Henderson, Texas; four grandchildren, Russell Turnage (Tracey) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robert Turnage (Gretchen) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr. Hillary Wall (Dr. Jon Cooper) of Lubbock, Texas and Lawson Powers of Ft. Worth, Texas; and two great-grandchilren, and her devoted care team that is now forever family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial to follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.