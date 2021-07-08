Gloria Smith

Advertisement

Gloria Dean Smith, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born April 15, 1946, in Childress, Texas. She was a Christian who read her bible every day and a homemaker, that enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She liked to go fishing, gardening and just spending time outside. She also liked to crochet making blankets and dolls for her great grandbabies.

She is survived by two daughters and one son in-law, Deborah King, Lori Grove and Monty York all of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandsons, Matthew and his wife Michelle Smith, Joshua Smith and Angela Granberry; three great grandchildren, Landon Smith, Adaline Smith, Mattix Smith and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.