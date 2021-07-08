Advertisement

William Bryant Bonner Jr was born in Texarkana on August 7, 1945. He graduated from Texarkana (Texas) High School in 1963, and married Emily Patterson on April 10, 1966. Emily and Bryant graduated from Texas Tech University in 1967 and moved to Houston to teach classes at Aldine ISD. In 1968, they moved back to Texarkana where Bryant went into construction and then in 1969 and 1970 he taught history classes at Texas High School. After obtaining his real estate license, he sold real estate for Short Real Estate until he obtained his broker’s license and opened B & B Real Estate. In 1978, he left real estate to become the in-house real estate appraiser for Spring Lake Savings and Loan. In 1985, Bryant joined the Appraisal Group and obtained his MAI, which is the highest designation from the Appraisal Institute. He was the owner of the Appraisal group until he retired at the age of 70.

Bryant was involved in many organizations. He was president of the Multiple Listing Service of the Texarkana Real Estate Board; elected as a director of the Texarkana Real Estate Board; member of the Oaklawn Bank Associate Board; director of the Texarkana Soccer Association; served on the Board of Directors of the Texarkana Country Club; Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and Elder for many years at Trinity Presbyterian Church; and served on the Property Committee at First Baptist Church, Moores Lane.

Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and William Bryant Bonner Sr., one brother, Harold Bonner, three sisters, Virginia Shipp, Christine Myers and Kitty Hamlin. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Emily Patterson Bonner, the love of his life, four children, Cathy Townsend (David) of Shallowater, TX, William Bryant Bonner III (Whitney) of Canyon Lake, TX, Amy Mickelson (Mark) of Highland Village, TX, Robert Bonner of San Francisco, CA and one sister, Betty Finch (Bill), and brother-in-law Nye Patterson (Bobbye). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, J.D. Townsend, Taylor Mickelson, Sydney Bonner, Zachary Bonner, Chyler Townsend, Brooke Mickelson, Bryce Mickelson, Baxton Townsend, Andrew Bonner, Ella Bonner and a number of nieces and nephews.

Bryant’s family invites you to celebrate his life. A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, July 10th at Highland Park Baptist Church at 2401 Hazel Street. Visitation will be at 3:00pm and his memorial service will begin at 3:30pm.

We miss him greatly but rejoice in Bryant’s return to his Heavenly Father. He will be forever in our hearts.