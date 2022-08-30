Advertisement

Dr. Jerry Baxter Stringfellow, SR., age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Dr. Stringfellow was born May 18, 1940 in Hampton, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Arkansas Blvd. Church of Christ. Dr. Stringfellow was a graduate of Henderson State University and went on to continue his education at the University of Arkansas Medical School. He worked as a family practice physician from 1970 until his recent illness. He became board certified in family medicine in 1979 and board certified in geriatrics in 1994. Jerry was the Chief Medical Officer at FCI. He also had a private practice at Spanish Trace Clinic for several decades. He retired from the FCI after 20 years of service and continued in private practice until he joined UAMS AHEC-Southwest in 1997. He was dedicated to his practice and loved every minute of caring for others. His passion was for caring for the elderly. He served as the director of multiple Nursing Homes and Hospice Care Facilities. Along with his love of practicing medicine and caring for the elderly, he was an avid Razorbacks fan. Dr. Stringfellow enjoyed a long weekend at the lake fishing and hunting. He would go fishing every time he had the opportunity. His greatest love was for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories to his children, then later to his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Jo Strickland of Hampton, Arkansas, and Gwen Helfrey, of Duncanville, Texas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janis Stringfellow of Texarkana, Arkansas; four children, Jerry Baxter Stringfellow Jr. of Texarkana, Texas, Mary Kris Stringfellow of Dallas, Texas, John Baxter Stringfellow of Texarkana, Arkansas, Josh Ervin and Shelbi Stringfellow of Centerton, Arkansas; three granddaughters, Jessica Stringfellow, Avery Stringfellow, Harper Stringfellow; two sisters, Jeanette Bennett of Kathleen, Georgia, Judy Huddleston of Little Rock, Arkansas and his brother-in-law, Ervin Wilbanks, and a host of other friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 22, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Arkansas, with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

