U.S. Veteran

Dr. Jerry Wayne Creek, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Dr. Creek was born April 4, 1948, in Stewart County, Tennessee and had been a long-time resident of Texarkana. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and attended Life House Ministry. He was a Baptist minister and had pastored Luella First Baptist Church in Luella, Texas, and Wake Village First Baptist Church. He was retired Director of Missions for Southwest Arkansas Baptist Association, and he was a retired Lt. Colonel of the United States Army. He was an Army Chaplain and had been a Chaplain for Hospice of Texarkana. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Creek.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Lott Creek of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter, Janey Creek of Jacksonville, Florida, one son and daughter-in-law, Jasen and Angela Creek of Texarkana, Texas, one brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Rae Ann Creek of New Boston, Texas, and seven grandchildren, Perin Creek, Jeremy Creek, Jason Planas, Anthony Planas, Damien Planas, Kaitlynn Flood, and Morgan Creek.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Ross and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM. Friday.

Memorials may be made to Life House Ministries, 915 East Street, Texarkana, AR 71854 or to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas.

