DECEMBER 1 / 8:00-9:00 • FREE – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION:

LIfT Community Leaders on “WHY Strategic Doing?”

An informal conversation with members of the LIfT Strategic Doing Core Team* on WHY they are using–and championing– Strategic Doing as a way of doing business in Texarkana USA, and why you might care!

Join Strategic Doing Core Team members and trained Strategic Doing practitioners and champions AR-TX REDI CEO/Pres Rob Sitterley, Texarkana City Managers David Orr (Texas) and Jay Ellington (Arkansas), TC President Jason Smith, TexAmericas CEO Scott Norton, “Pitch It” Idea competition’s Mason White, Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt and others.

Twisted Fork Meeting Room (enter from side door by Moores Lane)

RSVP your attendance to leadershiptxk@gmail.com

Leadership Frameworks program of Leadership Texarkana’s LIfT

Signature Sponsor : RED RIVER CREDIT UNION plus

Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Infinity

Guaranty Bank & Trust

Max Alley Commercial Development

