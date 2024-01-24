Sponsor

Hong Thi Nguyen, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Saturday, January 20, 2024, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Nguyen was born October 21, 1955, in Vung Tau, Vietnam. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, and singing. She also enjoyed a good fishing trip. Mrs. Nguyen was always looking to be a helping hand for others, rather it be at church, out in the community, or at home. Her family was most important to her, and she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a gentle, kind, caring woman, but most of all she was a Godly woman. You would not find a more devoted and loyal person to have in your life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sang Nguyen; one son, John Nguyen; one brother, Thomas Bui; one nephew, Michael Bui and her parents, Cay Dinh Bui and Mi Thi Le.

She is survived by two sons, Hanh Nguyen and Chelle Bennett of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Dan Nguyen of Texarkana Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dung Nguyen of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Bryan Nguyen, Brandon Nguyen, Dustin Nguyen, and Jacob Nguyen; seven sisters and seven brothers-in-law, Angie Bui and Gi Do of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Mary Bui, Tham Bui and Hoan Ngo of Florida; Thuy and Thanh Todd Nguyen of Wichita, Kansas; Hang and Greg Harley of St. Louis, Missouri; Kristen Bui and Phillip Johnson of Florida; Kim and Robert Bastens of Los Angeles, California; Minh and Rich Porter of Wichita, Kansas; brother and sister-in-law, David and Stacy Bui of Hope, Arkansas; a special family friend, Pham Thi Du and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. Edwards Catholic Church with Rev. Louis Do Pham, Rev. Phuc Pham, and Rev. John Paul Hartnedy officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 with visitation to follow from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

