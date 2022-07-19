Advertisement

Geneva “Dinkey” Coker, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Coker was born on August 27, 1940, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. Geneva was a retired beautician and the former owner of South Town Hair Fashion for numerous years. She loved her family, was very protective and adored her three grandchildren. Dinkey was an excellent cook and made all her meals from scratch. She also loved working in her flower bed and raising different flowers. She was an active member of Pisgah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Rena Rushing, her husband, of sixty-two years, Jewell Everett Coker, one daughter, Leisa Coker, and two sons, Richard Coker and Ronald Coker.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Vince and Karen Coker of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Juanice and Avery Vanderbilt and Willie Dell Mitchell, both of Fouke, Arkansas; three very special grandchildren, Kristen Beach and her husband, Kyle of Texarkana, Texas; Lane Coker and Jacob Coker of Fouke, four great-grandchildren, Abby, Paxton, Caroline, and Ellie Beach and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pisgah Baptist Church, with Rev. James Hensley and Rev. Neil Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

The family will be at the home of Dinkey Coker, 381 Miller County 8 Fouke, Arkansas 71837.

