Mr. Delmar Dwayne Clark, age 71, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital.

Mr. Clark was born on March 15, 1952, in Hardy, Arkansas. He was a member of the Assembly of God and was the Ranch Foreman at Boggy Creek Ranch in Fouke. He was a true cowboy and loved being on the ranch.

Survivors include his wife, Lynette Clark of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, Heath Clark of Warner Robbins, Georgia; one daughter, Courtney Clark Page and Johannes Vosloo of Jacksonville, Florida; a stepdaughter, Tamara (Don) Patterson of Miami, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Barrett Page, Banks Page, Wesleigh Page, Kiaya Clark, Priya Clark, Chole Dawn (Aaron) Mullins, and Justin (Kassidy) Patterson; one great-grandchild, Avery Mullins; two brothers, Dennis (Susan) Clark of Fordland, Arkansas, and Mark Clark of Riverton, Kansas; one sister, Rhonda (Bill) Burke of Fayetteville, Arkansas and the mother of his children, Bonita Bishop Clark of Jacksonville, Florida; one special cousin, whom he loved like a brother, Wayne (Marsha) Holden of Fouke, Arkansas and a number of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 3:00 P. M. Tuesday at the Fairland Holiness Church, with Rev. Tracy Holden officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the Church from 2 PM until 3 PM Tuesday.

