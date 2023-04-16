Advertisement

Reginald Paul Holcomb, age 78 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Holcomb was born July 4, 1944 in Pittsburg, Texas to Winfred and Katherine Holcomb. He was retired from the Steel Mill Industry as a welder, a United States Navy Veteran and is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sons, David Andrew Holcomb and Michael Shane Holcomb, a daughter, Regina Lachelle Vickers, two sisters, Patricia Dodd and Jean Dodd, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Local Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

