LaVerne Goodson

LaVerne Elkins Goodson of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Windsor Cottage.

Mrs. Goodson was born December 26, 1923, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold P. Goodson and, son, Dean Goodson.

Survivors include three children, Charlie Goodson of Palestine, Texas, Lynette Goodson of Longview, Texas, and Connie Sirtautas of San Leon, Texas; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to the staff at Windsor Cottage and to Enhabit Hospice for their incredible care and compassion.

Flowers may be delivered to the funeral home on Friday no later than 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dementiasociety.org.

