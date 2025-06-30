Sponsor

Dwayne Pinkston, 73, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on June 27, 2025. He was born March 11, 1952 to Brody W. and Gladys Pinkston in Texas.

Dwayne held a special place in so many hearts. He was kind, with a smile that would always light up a room. His heart and spirit were beyond compare. Each and every person who came into his life were graced with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, and gentleness. He was a son, brother, husband, and especially a “Pops.”

Dwayne wore many hats in his early life with 29 years in the Military. For six years, he was in the Marines Corps. The rest of his career he served in the Air Force as a turbo mechanic and dorm manager. His hard work and dedication has not been overlooked, as all three of his sons have followed in his footsteps within the Military.

He might be gone, but he is never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Brody Pinkston, Jr, and Charlie Sewell.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years Ramona Pinkston of Texarkana, Texas; three sons Jason Pinkston and wife Stephanie of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Jeremy Pinkston and wife Samantha of Morrilton, Arkansas, Joshua Pinkston and wife Katrina of Ward, Arkansas; two daughters Tina Renee Turner and husband Johnny Ray of Hampton, Arkansas, Angela Turner of Lonoke, Arkansas; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; three brothers Rodger Sewell, Donald Sewell, Wayne Pinkston; and two sisters Lurlene Payne and Judy Beth Parnell.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, July 2, 2025 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.