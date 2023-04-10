Advertisement

Earnestine Thomason, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Thomason was born August 22, 1940, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a retired Licensed Vocation Nurse and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Earnestine had a precious sweet spirit about her, and she never met a stranger. She was a very giving person who loved serving the Lord and helping people. While Earnestine was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, she enjoyed singing with the Golden Voice Singers and traveling with the Trinity Troopers. She also loved to fish, but the most important part of her life was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Earnestine was an avid football fan, but she always would cheer the Dallas Cowboys on each time they played. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Allene Teague, two brothers, Bobby Gene Teague and Leon Teague, and her two husbands, Jerry Tullis and Ray Thomason.

She is survived by her four daughters and two sons-in-law, Tonya Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tracy Cochran of Texarkana, Arkansas; Doris and Wade McMurry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Pat and Dustin Brumfield of Genoa, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Jo Thomason of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Virginia Stone of Conroe, Texas; and Virgie Duncan of Longview, Texas; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas chapel, with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

