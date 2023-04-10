Randall Glenn Smith

Advertisement

Randall “Randy” Glenn Smith, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away from this life on Friday, April 7, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Smith was born January 18, 1956 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Earl Smith; mother, Louise Smith and by a brother, Jerry Lynn Smith.

He is survived by two sisters, Teresa Smith of Red Lick, Texas and Carolyn McGarr of Knoxville, Tennessee, by one brother, Ronnie Smith of Bucaramanga, Columbia and three nieces, Terry Kingston, Kristen Mcgarr Wilson and Shirin Smith Martinez Ruiz ; two nephews, Jarrett Smith and Chase Lollar.

Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

