Stanley Aaron, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Mr. Aaron was born August 29, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was formerly employed with Davis Lumber Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the yard, raising his Dachshunds, and tinkering and fixing up his GMG Sierra pickup truck. Stanley had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He was straightforward, and his word was his bond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Aaron and Lillie Mae Gossett and his father-in-law, Lee Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Debra Aaron of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters, Teah Jewell of Texarkana, Arkansas; Amanda Weatherford and Russell Pickett of Fouke, Arkansas; Anna and Francisco Aleman of Queen City, Texas; his mother-in-law, JoAnn Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Zach Vann, Karson Jewell, Jessie Jewell, McKenlee Aleman, Jasmine Aleman, Kelli Aleman, Bentlee Pickett, Haislee Aleman, Cruz Aleman, and Gamble Aleman; and two great-grandchildren, Carley and Zoey Vann; two brothers and sister-in-law, Wayne and Dot Aaron of Texarkana, Texas; John and Destiny Gossett of Texarkana, Texas; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Brenda and Terry Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; Betty Gossett of Texarkana, Arkansas; Zelda Caldwell of Hooks, Texas; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Randy and Kyla Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; Roger Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Tuesday at Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. James Hensley officing. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

