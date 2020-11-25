Advertisement

Eddie Dale Steptoe, age 82, of New Boston, Texas, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Steptoe was born June 2, 1938, in San Augustine, Texas to RV and Annie Parker Steptoe. Eddie originally came to the area as a road construction worker and helped build many local roads and the interstate. It was while working here that he met his wife, Sue. He put down roots and became a well-respected dairyman and cattle rancher. He was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church, Maud, Texas.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife Sue Steptoe, one granddaughter, Morgan Seals, and a sister, Christine Goyens.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Danny McBride of Maud; two grandsons, Heath Seals and wife, Taylor of Texarkana and Chance Tuggle of Maud; two great-grandchildren, Claire Elkins and Avery Tuggle; three brothers, Preston Steptoe and Bennis Paul Steptoe both of San Augustine, Texas and Wyman Steptoe of Pittsburg, Texas; one brother-in-law, Billy Smith of New Boston, Texas; lifelong friends, the James Carlow family, Lee and Ronda Howard, Randi Tuggle, and David and Christy Seals and many others; along with special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rock Creek Cemetery Association, 3100 FM 2149 New Boston, Texas 75570.

