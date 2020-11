Advertisement

Janet Lea Thompson, age 37, of Fouke, Arkansas died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in a local hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A memorial graveside will be held at a later date at Concord Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas.

