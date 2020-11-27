Advertisement

Mary Katherine Bell, age 80, of Hooks, Texas passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bell was born on March 4, 1940 in New Boston, Texas to her parents Floyd and Maudie Dillard. She retired from St. Michael’s Health and Rehab as a PBX Operator. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John T. Bell; several of her brothers and sisters, Louise Smith, Pauline H, Dottie Statnes, James Dillard, Loyd Dillard, Darrell Dillard, and Henry Dillard.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Janice and husband Gary Jenkins ; two grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Nicholas Puckett, Brittany and husband Travis Seagert; brothers and sisters, Bessie Cornett, Morris Dillard, and Charles Dillard and wife Cathy; along with numerous family, friends, nieces, nephews, and co-workers.

Advertisement

Visitation will be Friday November 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Services will be Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Mary Katherine Bell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.