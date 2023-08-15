Edmond Shack Rochelle, Jr.

Sponsor

Edmond S. “Shack” Rochelle, Jr., age 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Shack was born on January 26, 1943 to Hazel and Edmond S. Rochelle, Sr. in Texarkana, Texas. He operated the dairy farm started by his father for much of his life. He later co-owned and operated J & J Livestock Auction until he retired. He was a cattle rancher for most of his life.

Shack married Kathey Allman in 1966, and they were married for 52 years until her death in 2019.

Shack was predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Eddie, and his wife, Kathey.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Rochelle Keller and husband Jorg; his son, Ford Rochelle; two granddaughters, Sophie Keller and Kate Keller; one brother, Jim Rochelle and wife, Brenda, and a number of nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas with Rev. Ryan Stratton officiating.

Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

