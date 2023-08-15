Sponsor

J C Pate was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, May 14, 1951, to L J and Virgie (Irvin) Pate. He passed away in his home in Oak Harbor, Washington, on August 4, 2023, surrounded by family. JC was raised in Leary, Texas, where he attended school and graduated from Hooks High School in 1970. After graduating, he briefly attended a Technical School in Little Rock, Arkansas on deferment from the military while working to pay for schooling. He was laid off and the deferment ended. He joined the US Navy, went to boot camp (RTC) in Orlando, FL-Aug. 1971- Oct. 1971. After boot camp, he served at the following duty stations:

1. Millington, TN -Nov 1971- Mar 1972.

2. VA 28 in Cecil Field, FL – May 1972 -May 1974.

3. VT 7 in Meridian, MS – June 1975- June 1979.

4. VA 105 in Cecil Field, FL-Oct 1979 – Oct 1982.

5. VT 9 in Meridian, MS – Oct 1982 -Aug 1985.

6. VAQ 132 at NAS Whidbey Island, WA- Dec 1985 -Nov 1989.

7. VAQ 140 at NAS Whidbey Island, WA- Nov 1989 – Oct 1991.

8. VAQ 129 at NAS Whidbey Island, WA – Oct 1991- July 1993.

During his military career, he served in Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

After retiring from the military as First-Class Petty Officer, JC became an 18-wheel truck driver for 3 years and then became an owner-operator and drove the 48 states and 3 provinces in Canada for 25 years.

JC and his wife, Rebecca (Fuller) Pate, met at Shady Lake campground in Athens, AR when they were 18 and 16, respectively. They dated for 4 ½ years and married December 15, 1973. They have one son, Chris Pate, that lives in Everett, WA.

JC is preceded in death by his parents, LI and Virgie Pate and one sister, Diane Fisher. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Fuller) Pate, his son, Chris Pate, Everett, WA, his brother and wife, Steve and Sherrie Pate, Shreveport, LA and his brother, Bruce Pate, Leary, TX. One granddaughter Kaitlee Pate and one great-granddaughter Harper Lamb, Oak Harbor, WA.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held one hour before the service.

JC and Rebecca loved to tend their 5-acre mini farm raising cattle and sometimes chickens, ducks, geese. They loved camping, hiking, traveling, gardening, and country music cruises. JC loved fishing and hunting.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the “Wounded Warrior Project” in honor of JC, who was a supporter.

