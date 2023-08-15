Jury Chosen In Bowie County Sex Trafficking Case

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Six men and six women were selected Tuesday to decide the case of one of multiple defendants charged in an area sex trafficking investigation.

Brandon Everett Palmer, 40, faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of continuous trafficking of persons and there is no parole possible for any sentence imposed. One of Palmer’s codefendants, Rashaan “Fashion” Cunningham, 46, pleaded guilty to continuous trafficking of persons earlier this month as part of a plea bargain that included 40 years with no parole.

Brandon Palmer’s brother, Marcus Palmer, 38, and Cunningham are accused of working together to prostitute women and teen girls in the Texarkana region, while Ryan Allan Layne, 48, was an allegedly loyal customer who aided the men in their illicit business, according to court records.

The men allegedly used threats, drugs and physical violence to control the women they sold. Marcus Palmer and Layne are both scheduled for trial next month for continuous trafficking of persons.

Brandon Palmer is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $350,000. Marcus Palmer is being held in the Bowie County jail with a $250,000 bond. Layne is currently free on bonds totaling $95,000.

Texas 202nd District Judge John Tidwell is presiding over the case. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state. Brandon Palmer is represented by Texarkana lawyer Derric McFarland.