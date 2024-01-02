Sponsor

Edmund James Gaughan, 66, of Covington, Georgia passed away on December 27, 2023. He was born May 25, 1957 to John and Kathleen Gaughan in Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John and Kevin Gaughan.

Survivors include his wife Susan Gaughan of Covington, Georgia; daughter Kenzie Gaughan of Covington, Georgia; two brothers Barry Gaughan and wife Maureen of St. Petersburg, Florida; Gerald Gaughan of Carrolton, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texas with Father Braun officiating.

Visitation will be the hour before service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and the Kidney Foundation.