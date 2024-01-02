Sponsor

Geneva Lene Johnson, 87, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on December 28, 2023.

She was born on April 5, 1936, in De Queen, Arkansas to Cathlene and Cleveland Johnson.

Geneva was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and spent many hours volunteering at Old Washington State Park. She retired from Red River Army Depot.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Homer Johnson, Clyde Johnson, and Garvin Johnson; her sister, Eva Barnett; nephew, Micky Barnett; and her brother-in-law, L.E. Barnett.

Survivors include four nephews, Lannie Johnson of Eugene, OR., Johnnie Johnson and wife Annette of Palmer, AK., Neil Johnson of Springfield, OR., and Rickey Barnett and wife Renee of Texarkana, TX.; numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.