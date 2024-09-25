Sponsor

Sue Lenderman, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones at her Texarkana, TX residence.

Sue was born on March 20, 1947, to her parents, Martin and Martha Short in Mount Ida, Arkansas.

Sue had been married to her husband, Jim, for 26 years before his passing. Together, they had four children and many grandchildren whom she loved spending time with. Sue owned her own business, Promo Water, and was incredibly passionate about her work. She will be remembered as a very sassy, hardworking, and kind woman, as well as a successful business owner and a loving grandmother.

Sue is proceeded in death by her husband, Jim Lenderman, one brother, James “Bubba” Short; one sister, Clorice Tabor; her great-granddaughter, Temperance Kate Demby; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter Darla Cigainero, and husband, Thomas of Texarkana, TX; her son, Brian Demby of Texarkana, TX; two bonus kids, Jason, and wife, Tara Lenderman of Glenwood, AR, and Aaron Lenderman, and wife, Amber, of Dover, AR; six grandchildren, Jared Buffington and Tara Barton of Ogden, AR, Haley Mantha, and husband, Bobby, of Texarkana, TX, Justin Demby, and wife, Tori, of Atlanta, TX, Dylan Demby, and wife, Kansas, of Atlanta, TX, Dillon Cigainero, and wife, Kaci, of Longview, TX, and Whitney Cigainero of Texarkana, TX, along with eleven great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; along with a host of other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, TX.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2024, in Mount Ida, AR at Owley Cemetery with Bro. Harold Williams officiating.