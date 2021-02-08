Advertisement

Edward Leon Marion, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 4, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Marion was born on July 2, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to his parents Jack and Betty Marion. He loved fishing, golfing, and just being outdoors in general. He was also a Navy Veteran.

Ed was the director of Plant Operations at St. Michael Hospital for over 30 years and very instrumental in many of the hospital’s projects most notably construction. He was known as “Mr. Marion” to the nuns and was their “fix it” man and friend. He had great patience, respect, and compassion for others. A co-worker of Ed’s wrote:

Advertisement

“ The world has lost a friend, a pioneer in healthcare engineering, and a great mentor to many. He did things with devout purpose, candor, and resolve. He will be missed by many”.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Cindy L. Marion; and his brother, Stephen F. Marion.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jannette Louri Carter and husband Robert of Atlanta, Texas, Michelle Renee Davis and husband Ricky of Searcy, Arkansas; his stepsons, Benjamin Seth Bridges and wife Ashleigh of Texarkana, Texas, Michael Soloman Bridges and his wife Annie of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Tanner Brooks Cole and Taylor Louri Cole of Texarkana, Texas, Trinity Marie Cole, Makayla Brianne Carter and Jake Ryan Carter of Atlanta, Texas, Jordan Nicole Davis and Justin Tate Davis of Searcy, Arkansas, Lincoln James Bridges of Texarkana, Texas; his beloved sidekick, Sissy; and special friend, Karen Rhodes.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Edward Leon Marion, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.