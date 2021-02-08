Janet Louise Hughes

Advertisement

On February 4, 2021 Janet Louise Pahl Hughes went home to be with her Savior surrounded by her family. She was 68.

Jan was born to Harry E. Pahl Sr. and Anita Jones Pahl on June 27, 1952. Jan traveled with her family throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany with her military parents. Jan met and married Bobby L. Hughes at the Yakima Training Center Chapel, at Yakima, Washington on June 13, 1970.

Jan and Bobby moved to Hooks, Texas in July 1970, where they made their home after Bobby separated from the US Army. Hooks is where they had two children, Matthew and Stacey. They are members of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks since 1977. Jan served many years working with the youth department. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Jan retired from Hooks ISD after 36 years of service. She worked as a teacher’s aide. Jan loved working with children.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harry E. Pahl, Jr. and Robert D. Pahl.

Jan is survived by her husband of 51 years Bobby L. Hughes, son and daughter-in-law, Matthew & Faith Hughes, Wylie, Texas, daughter, Stacey Hughes, Nash, Texas, grandchildren: Samantha, Emma, Adriana, Jonah, Adrien and Rayven. She is also survived by numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jan loved God, her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything in her life.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.