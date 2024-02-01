Sponsor

Edwin (Eddie) Touchette passed away on January 29, 2024, suddenly in his sleep.

Viewing will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash TX Friday, February 2, 2024, between 6 – 8 pm with services being held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1 pm.

Eddie was born on February 1, 1971, in Texarkana TX. He graduated from Texas High School in 1990 and went on to get his Welding Certificate from Texarkana Community College.

Eddie met his wife Buffie in El Reno OK March 18, 2014. They were married on February 4, 2022, in Texarkana TX.

Eddie’s hobbies included bowling, fishing, watching WWF, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, hanging out with friends, bomb fires, listening to music, going to concerts, and playing dominos but his true passion was hunting and being a Mason. Eddie lived by the Mason motto, “I will help as long as it doesn’t hurt our foundation.” Another phrase he loved saying was “I got 5 on it.”

Eddie is survived by Buffie Touchette (wife), son Dillon Touchette (son) both of New Boston TX, Gary Sewell (step-son) of Sioux City IA, Antony (Flora) Sewell (Step-son) of Corsicana TX, 2 grandsons with one on the way.

He is preceded in death by Dianna Bitorff (mother), Kenneth Touchette (father), Jimmy (Helen) Carroll grandparents.