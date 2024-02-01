Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Mother’s Boyfriend

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas Police recieved a 911 call about a shooting inside a house in the 1600 block of W. 16th about 8:30 on Wednesday night. When police arrived they found that a 61 year old victim had been shot in the face once by his girlfriend’s daughter, Ashley Gearlds.

Police say they are still investigating, but the shooting appears to have been the result of some type of argument between the two of them.

Gearlds, 34, was arrested at the scene, and the weapon she used was found lying in the front yard. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury (Family Violence) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.