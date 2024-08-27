Sponsor

William H. “Bill” Vahle II, the first-born son of William H. and Novis Vahle, received his heavenly welcome on August 25, 2024, and is at peace with his Savior.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dwight Vahle, brother-in-law Wayne Poteet, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Vahle.

Bill is survived by his adored wife of 60 years, Wanda, and cherished son, Kerry, brother Tom Vahle, sisters Gwen Poteet and Tina Hignight (brother-in-law Ken), sister-in-law Linda Vahle, granddaughters Ashlee Goodman and Hilary Vahle, and numerous extended family members and a multitude of friends.

Bill lived his life fully and in service to his faith, family, country, and community. The far-reaching impacts of the many lives he touched are immeasurable from his various careers and leadership roles. He served 36 years in the Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was known locally as “the baby food man” working 30 years as a Gerber products representative. Ballparks, stadiums, and gymnasiums across the area were witness to his 25 years of baseball, football, and basketball officiating – sometimes in partnership with his son, brother, or brother-in-law. But nothing illustrated his servant’s heart more than his over 50 years of deaconship, mission trips to Guatemala, and hands-on leadership with First Baptist Church, Texarkana, where he served as Activities Director. Children and adults alike loved him dearly and were always greeted with a smile, handshake, or hug, a Donald Duck impression, and maybe some candy from his pocket.

Bill’s outlook and approach to life was to focus on the most important things instead of stressing over the small stuff. His best answer to trials was “it’s just another bug on the windshield of life”. He lived a Godly life according to His will and often advised “if you take care of God’s business, God will take care of you.” He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2024, at First Baptist Church, Texarkana, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Bill’s honor to From His Heart Ministries or Hospice of Texarkana.