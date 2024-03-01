Sponsor

Elanda “Teddy” Callahan passed away February 8, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law Herbert Jr. & Nichole Callahan: grandchildren; Alexis Bell, Jazmyn, Tytis, and Novah Callahan: great grandchild: Matryx Williams: nephew Rodney Patterson.

Elanda was preceded in death by her parents: Sherman and Clarecer Patterson: her brother: Randy Patterson and her sister: Cathey Patterson.

Memorial Services will be held at New Town Baptist Church 2203 Taylor Street Texarkana, Texas on Saturday March 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.