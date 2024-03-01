Sponsor

Sara Ellen Davis, 57, of Maud, Texas passed away on February 29, 2024. She was born June 10, 1966 to Charles and Mary Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Armstrong.

She was a member of Westside Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband Lance Davis of Maud, Texas; three children Samantha Reeder and husband Skyeler of Texarkana, Shelby Moore of Maud, Texas, Stephanie Moore of Arlington, Virginia; one sister Sheri Randell of Tennessee; and two grandsons, Joseph and Matthew Reeder.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Monday, March 4, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.

Funeral services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Westside Church of Christ. Burial will be held at 2 PM at Old Union Cemetery, Cookville, Texas.