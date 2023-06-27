Sponsor

Eldridge Foster White, age 98, of Benton, Arkansas, formerly of Maud, Texas, died Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Benton, Arkansas.

Mr. White was born February 24, 1925 in Charlie, Texas. He was a retired supervisor for a grocery chain, member of the First Baptist Church, Maud and a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WW II.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jimmie Lou White; parents, Newt and Emma Foster White; brothers, Eugene White, Benjamin White and Thomas White; sisters, Juanita Bookout, Mary Lee Anderson and Virginia Kerr and by one son-in-law, Hank Piver.

He is survived by two sons, Merle White and wife Cecelia of Atlanta, Texas and David White and wife Jacquelyn of Benton, Arkansas; one daughter, Debra Piver of Benton, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-7:30 P.M.

