Eli Eugene Ewart, infant son of Greg and Stephanie Ewart, went home to be with Jesus on September 10, 2022.

Eli was born September 10, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Leigh Nowlin.

He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Madison Ewart and Adaline Harris; his grandparents, Greg Ewart Sr., and Christy Ewart, Harold Watkins and Donna Watkins; his great grandparents, Bob Ewart and Betty Ewart, and Christine Brydson and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Sylverino Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brewer officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

