Elizabeth Ann Thomas Daugherty, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, left her earthly home and went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, surrounded by family.

Liz was born on April 9, 1945, in Stephens, Arkansas. She was an owner of multiple businesses with her husband and family and a member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jack Daugherty of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Michele Daugherty of Texarkana, Texas, and Mike and Tamara Daugherty of Prosper, Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Ruth Thomas of Magnolia, Arkansas and Butch and Linda Thomas of Magnolia, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Ronnie Griffis of Stephens, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jackson Daugherty, Cole Daugherty, Logan Daugherty, Harrison Daugherty, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Liz loved to travel with her family and friends from her church as often as she could. She was also creatively gifted and loved to paint and decorate. She adored time with her grandchildren and was ever-present at their games and performances and “Gramie” was their biggest cheerleader. Her family, and everyone who was blessed to call her friend, felt her love in a special way. She leaves a strong and admirable legacy of faith, family, and love.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the First Baptist Church, Texarkana with Dr. Jeff Schreve officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana

https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.org/online-giving

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. on Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.