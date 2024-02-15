Sponsor

Nettie Evelyn Black, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 12, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Black was born in Texarkana, Texas, on October 18, 1925. She was a homemaker and a member of Eylau Community Church. Nettie Evelyn and her husband Grady owned Black’s Grocery Store in the Liberty Eylau Community. The Blacks were known for their famous sausage, and it didn’t take the people of The Four States area long to give them the logo “The Home of Black’s Sausage.” Nettie was feisty, independent, confident and a leader who never met a stranger. She loved people, which showed by how she gave and cared for others. She loved a good game of bridge and enjoyed dancing. She was an active member of the Over Thirty Club, and she rarely missed a dance. She also had a passion for traveling, seeing new places, and looked forward to the next adventure. She was the recipient of the H E Markham Community Service Award. But most of all, she loved and cared for her family. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Grady Black, of forty-nine years, and Larry Williamson; one brother, Marshall Rachel, and one sister, Kitty Stout.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Jennifer Black of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Garry Tipton of Texarkana, Texas; one stepdaughter and step-son-in-law, Sherry and Dennis Dodd; one step-son, Kenneth Williamson; six grandchildren, Traci Thompson and her husband, Ronnie, Todd Tipton, Joy Richardson and her husband Shane, Tami Hooker and her husband, Jason, Jason Black and Jill Black; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Rev. Donnie Edwards and Rev. Wallace Watkins officiating. A private burial will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM.

Memorials may be made to Eylau Community Church, 5214 US Hwy. 59, Texarkana, Texas 75501, or to Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, 6203 North Kings Hwy. Texarkana, Texas 75503.