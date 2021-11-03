Advertisement

Herbert Rogers, known to most as “Doc” joined our Lord, Jesus Christ and the love of his life, Elizabeth, in heaven on April 18, 2021.

He was the only child to Arthur and Mittie Lee Rogers, born August 20, 1922, in Stamps, AR. Growing up in Lafayette County, Doc was a curious and persistent young boy, full of life, that wanted nothing more than to learn and grow. He taught our family the true essence of the “Pioneer Spirit” and to never give up. One of the best stories that actually turned out to be a lifelong skill for him was when he hitchhiked a ride around age 16 to Hope, and was determined to be the “assistant” to a Bee Keeper there. He learned the art of not only beekeeping, but making honey that he carried on through the rest of his life as an active Master Bee Keeper until the age of 93. Also being a skilled carpenter, he built his hives from scratch and produced beautiful golden honey that brought him joy to share with others. He served in the Army Aircorps on the B52 Bomber missions during the WWII air strikes over Germany. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts for his heroism of 52 missions flown from Italy to Germany and time served for his country. During his time as a soldier is where he met his wife and soulmate, Elizabeth, who was an RN in the service as well. They married in October of 1945, just after they’d finished their service and moved to Bryan, Texas, for Doc to study Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University, College Station. There they started their family with a daughter, Susan, in February of 1948. He LOVED to tell a good Aggie joke, and each time he would tell it, he would get a twinkle in his eye and bring a little something “extra” to the joke. After finishing his degree at A&M, Doc and Liz moved to Hope, Ark., so he could setup a practice. Once the clinic had been established, their family grew by another daughter, Sharon, in October of 1951. There he served as a Veterinarian for 50 years as well as serving on local school, hospital and library boards before retiring and becoming a supervisor for the USDA for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Mrs. Elizabeth King Rogers. He is survived by two daughters, Susan Rogers Pride and Sharon Beth Rogers of Texarkana. Four grandchildren, Chris Tumey, Steven Tumey, Shane Pride and Rachel Elizabeth Cranford, as well as a number of great-grandchildren.

The family will conduct a private graveside service with military honors for both Doc and Liz together. His wish was to wait so they could be put to rest as one in Hope.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Doc’s wishes of donations being made to Windsor Cottage in Texarkana, Ark., and/or Encompass Health Hospice in Texarkana, Texas.

