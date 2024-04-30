Free Street Festival Sunday, May 5th, in Downtown Texarkana / Festival Callejero Gratuito el Domingo Cinco de Mayo en el Centro de Texarkana

Sponsor

Cinco de TXK is the first official city-sponsored Latino community outreach event. By supporting this celebration, the partners help to recognize and honor the Mexican and Hispanic communities that have long contributed to Texarkana’s rich tapestry.

What to expect:

– Street Soccer Showdown: 3-5 players per team, fast-paced matches.

– Fast Pitch Challenge: Fun, casual baseball pitching competition.

– Lowrider Extravaganza: Showcase of customized lowrider cars, awards for Best Paint Job, Best Customization, Best Audio System, and Best in Show.

– Taste of Mexico Competition: Local restaurants, food trucks, and home cooks enter dishes for awards in Best Tamale, Best Tres Leches Cake, Best Carnitas, Best Brisket, Best Barbacoa, and Best Picadillo categories.

– Request Your Favorite Song: Attendees can submit song requests on the website using the hashtag #CincoDeTXK. Songs are added to a Spotify playlist.

– Folk Dance Performances: Traditional Mexican folk dances to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

– Interactive Cultural Workshops: Attendees can participate in maraca making, piñata making, and other cultural activities.

https://cincodemayotxk.com/

WHY CINCO? WHY NOW?

• Educational Provides the community with knowledge and understanding of the rich Mexican and Hispanic culture. • Entertaining – Connects our community through a communal celebration.

• Welcoming – Acknowledges the contribution of the Mexican community to our society and makes them feel like a vital component of our community.

• Inspiring – Encourages diversity and promotes an inclusive environment while fostering a sense of belonging for all members of society

