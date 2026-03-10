SPONSOR

January 21, 1940 – March 7, 2026

Ellen Lynch Unger, age 86, of Fayetteville, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 21, 1940 in Charleston, Illinois to Robert and Virginia Lynch. Ellen graduated from Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Springfield, Illinois in 1965. Later, she attended St. John’s College of Nursing and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She had a lengthy nursing career before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Ellen was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Texarkana, Arkansas where she and Steve ran the Outreach Center for many years. Ellen met the love of her life, Steve Unger, and after a brief courtship they were married on December 30, 1964 in Madison, Indiana. They were married for 58 years. Ellen was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She made everyone feel like they were the most important person to her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Steve Unger, her parents, Robert and Virginia Lynch, and her loving brother, Thomas Dean Lynch. Ellen is survived by her children; Margaret McGranahan and fiance Blaine Chandler of Boise, Idaho; son-in-law, Tim McGranahan of Boise, Idaho, Mary Beth (Sean) Womack of Cave Springs, Arkansas, Michael (Jennifer) Unger of Texarkana, Texas, and one very special bonus son, Ronnie (Nadine) Hankins of Merritt Island, Florida. She has 9 grandchildren; Erin (Kyle) Gallagher, Rachel McGranahan, Elissa (Andrew) Morren, Ian (Eileen) McGranahan, Matt McGranahan, Daniel Womack (fiance Delaney Edwards), Ellen (Connor) Court, Tyler Unger, and Rebecca Unger; and 6 great-grandchildren; Lilly, Rose, Aspen, Brooks, Burton, and Truett; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 10:00am at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Saint Edwards Outreach Program, 416 Ash Street Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences