Ronald Clay “Ronn” McDaniel, Jr

October 17, 1970 – March 7, 2026

Ronald “Ronn” McDaniel Jr., 55, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on March 7, 2026. Born on October 17, 1970, in Texarkana, Texas, Ronn spent his life in the community he loved and proudly called home. Ronn was the beloved son of Ronald McDaniel Sr. and Becky McDaniel, who raised him in Texarkana and remained an important part of his life. Their love and support helped shape the man he became—a man who valued family deeply and carried that same devotion into his own life as a father and grandfather. Ronn served his community for many years as a police officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department. He carried a deep sense of duty and pride in protecting others, and the work he did reflected the kind of man he was—someone willing to stand up for and serve those around him. While he was proud of his career, the role he cherished most in life was being a father and a “Poppy.” Ronn was the proud dad of three daughters—Destiny, DeLana, and Abigail—who meant everything to him. His girls were always his greatest pride. Anyone who knew Ronn knew that he bragged on his girls to just about everyone he met. He never missed an opportunity to talk about them and how proud he was of the women they had become. Some of the most cherished memories of Ronn are in the simple moments of fatherhood—doing his daughters’ hair and nails when they were little, sharing laughter, and always making sure his girls felt loved and protected. His love for them was steady, proud, and unwavering. Later in life, becoming “Poppy” to his grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of his life. His grandbabies were truly the light of his world. He loved spending time with them, making memories, and watching them grow. Whether it was taking Layton on tractor rides or simply being surrounded by his grandkids, those moments filled his heart with happiness. Ronn is survived by his parents, Ronald McDaniel Sr. and Becky McDaniel; his daughters, Destiny (Dakota) Robinson of Charlottesville, Virginia, DeLana (Kenny) Purtell of Texarkana, Texas, and Abigail (Taylor) Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; and his beloved grandchildren, Layton, Lakeley, Mia, Ledger, Jaxon, Denver, and Declan. He also leaves behind extended family, friends, and former colleagues who will remember him for his service, his heart, and the love he carried for his family. Though he will be deeply missed, the love Ronn gave so freely lives on in the lives of his daughters and in the laughter of his grandchildren. His girls and grandbabies will carry that love with them always, and through them, a piece of him will continue on for generations to come. Services will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas Chapel on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m with Reverend Wallace Edgar and Chief Kevin Schutte. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will gather at 112 Fairway, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

