Pat Yvonne McKeehan, 66, of Fouke, AR, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022, in her home.

Pat was born on January 13, 1956, in Silver City, New Mexico.

Pat, who was lovingly referred to by her work family as “Miss Pat,” lived in the Texarkana area for the majority of her life. She recently retired from Wholesale Electrical Supply after 28 years, where she had become an important and reliable fixture as she grew in her career. She was loved by her many customers and colleagues throughout the years.

Pat and her husband “Butch” were married in 1997 and blended their families together, sharing their children and grandchildren and creating so many beautiful memories and celebrations together. Pat was known for her love of hunting. She looked forward to each deer season and planned for months to ensure she bagged a big one. Pat also had a green thumb and loved her plants and flowers. Pat loved crocheting blankets for her family, it was nothing to see several in process by her chair when going to visit. Pat enjoyed cooking for her family, and her pantry and fridge were always stocked up. Pat owned one of the most impressive collections of action movies and loved to watch them while crocheting and doting on her dogs.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lansdell of Texarkana, Monya Henry and husband Greg of New York City, Stepdaughter Tiffany Voan and husband Chris of Texarkana, Stepson Justin McKeehan and wife Brittany of Texarkana, along with 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who all loved her very much.

A Celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 28, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home with her son-in-law Rev. Greg Henry officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

