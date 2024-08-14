Sponsor

Robin Renee Bearden, age 60, of Texarkana, AR, passed away on August 7, 2024, in a local hospital.

Born February 8, 1964, to Robert Collum and Judy Langley, Mrs. Bearden was a kind woman and loving mother whose compassionate spirit will be dearly missed by her family and all those who knew her. With 25 years of service as a security guard for the Texarkana Arkansas School District, her love and sense of duty for her community was recognized by any who knew her, and she had recently been given an award in recognition of her service.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby Bearden of Texarkana, AR; her two sons, Joey Bearden of Texarkana, AR, and Robbie Bearden of Texarkana, AR; one half-brother, Dale Collum of Texarkana, TX; two half-sisters, Teresa Horton of Texarkana, TX, and Sherry Rachell of Alexandria, LA; and four cousins, Juanita Greene of Texarkana, AR, Jack Whatley and his wife, Traci of Texarkana, Arkansas; Beth Whatley of Texarkana, Arkansas as well as a host of other friends and family.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.